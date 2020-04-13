Meet the hero nurse that saved Boris Johnson’s life

A heroic nurse who helped save Boris Johnson’s life has been pictured for the first time after the PM heaped praise on two NHS angels following his release from hospital.

After seven days in St Thomas’s, South London, doctors declared earlier today that the Prime Minister had beaten the coronavirus that came close to killing him.

In an emotional video, Boris praised the ICU unit’s staff who presided over him for three tense days and nights, he said he “will be grateful for the rest of my life” for their decisions.

And the PM singled out two nurses who “stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way”.

They are Luis Pitarma, from Portugal, and Jenny McGee, from New Zealand.

Boris said: “And I hope they won’t mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way.

“They’re Jenny from New Zealand in Invercargill on the South Island to be exact, and Louis from Portugal near Porto.

“And the reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.

“So that is how I also know that across this country, 24 hours a day, for every second of every hour, there are hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis.”

The heroic staff at St Thomas’ ordered the UK leader not to return to work and instead spend some time at his official country retreat Chequers to rebuild his strength.

PRAISE FOR THE NHS HEROES

On his brief return to No10 at midday, Boris recorded the address to the nation, saying: “The NHS has saved my life, no question.

“It’s hard to find the words to express my debt.”

In a touching declaration, the PM added: “That is why we will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together.

“We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country.

“It is unconquerable. It is powered by love.”

Boris also gave his thanks on ordinary Brits, the “millions going through the hardship of self-isolation”, for “doing the right thing”.

He added: “When the sun is out and the kids are at home; when the whole natural world seems at its loveliest and the outdoors is so inviting, I can only imagine how tough it has been to follow the rules on social distancing”.

Boris had an emotional reunion with fiancée Carrie on his return to No10, where he packed a bag and swiftly departed for Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

The couple’s car was snapped leaving the back of Downing Street at lunchtime with their dog Dilyn sitting on Carrie’s lap.

My Symonds, 32, also tweeted her thanks to the St Thomas’s staff after suffering some “very dark” moments.

‘VERY DARK’ MOMENTS

Carrie, who is seven months pregnant with their first child, said: “The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible.

“I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.

“There were times last week that were very dark indeed.

“My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.

“Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”

Culled from UK Sun