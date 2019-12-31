The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is proud to announce the final list of 2,100 entrepreneurs to benefit from the inaugural TEF-UNDP Entrepreneurship Programme.

This will bring our total number of beneficiaries in the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme to 9,631.

The TEF-UNDP Entrepreneurship Programme is a partnership between the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to empower 100,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years across Africa. In its first year, the focus is on entrepreneurs in 7 Sahel countries – Nigeria, Niger, Mauritania, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali and Cameroon.

Click HERE to view the list of 2,100 finalists of the 2019 TEF – UNDP Entrepreneurship Programme.