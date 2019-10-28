Meet Qardash, the new ISIS Leader

Terror group, Islamic State ‘already has a new leader’ barely a day after former chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three children to escape US military raid in Syria.

According to Newsweek, Baghdadi’s successor is the former Iraqi army officer named Abdullah Qardash – sometimes spelt Karshesh.

Little is known about Qardash, who once served under Saddam Hussein. But he is understood to have already taken over a number of duties from al-Baghdadi prior to his demise this week when he detonated a suicide vest, reported Mail Online.

An official told Newsweek:

‘Baghdadi was a figurehead. He was not involved in operations or day-to-day.’

‘All Baghdadi did was say yes or no—no planning.’

The succession news comes as experts have warned the IS and the extremist jihadist movements have over the last one-and-a-half decades repeatedly shown resilience after the death of key leaders.