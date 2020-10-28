Meet Jaden Michael, the Actor Playing Colin Kaepernick in His Netflix Special

It’s no news that Ava Durvenay and Colin Kaepernick teamed up for a Netflix special based on the growing years of the athlete and activist.

With the limited 6-episode series which has been 2 years in the making, Kaepernick finally found the young actor to give life to a reprisal of his teenage years.

The former NFL player took to his Twitter page to share a picture of Jaden Michael, best known for his role in the Netflix series “Get Down’, who will be playing teenage Kaepernick in the Ava Durvenay directed “Colin in Black and White”.

He tweeted;

“I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @itsjadenmichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColininBlackandWhite @ava”.

I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava pic.twitter.com/ygb4F4kgM5 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 27, 2020

The series will focus on how growing up in a white adoptive family and his experiences shaped Colin Kaepernick’s football career and activism.

