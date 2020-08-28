Meet Brad Pitt’s Alleged Girlfriend, German Model, Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt has reportedly found a new love interest, a 27-year-old German model who goes by the name, Nicole Poturalski.

The actor and father of six was spotted in her company this week as he arrived Paris on a private jet on Wednesday, August 26.

The couple had flown in from LAX to Charles de Gaulle before travelling to the smaller airport to embark on the last leg of their trip.

Poturalski, a 27-year-old model and Brad Pitt are allegedly spending time togetherin the South of France.

An Eyewitness revealed that before boarding their private jet, the couple appeared very smitten with each other as they were seen acting like “loved up teenagers”, OK!magazine reports.

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her.”

“He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

Nicole Poturalski is currently signed to Next Management in Los Angeles and A Management in Germany. She has graced the cover of ELLE magazine.

