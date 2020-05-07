Meek Mill Welcomes First Child With Partner Milan Harris

Congratulations to Meek Mill and Milan Harris!

The rapper and his fashion designer partner welcomed their first child together on the rapper’s 33rd birthday, and he took to their Twitter to share the exciting news.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Mill tweeted.

Harris announced she was pregnant back in December at one of her fashion shows, but Meek didn’t confirm it until February, during a Twitter feud with ex Nckki Minaj.

The fashion designer documented her pregnancy on Instagram.

“I’m a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump,” Harris said in an Instagram video after the announcement.

Meek also has two other sons, Murad and Rihmeek, from previous relationships.

