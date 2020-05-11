Meek Mill Threatens to ‘Crush’ 6ix9ine ‘for the Culture’

Meek Mill has taken his obsession with Tekashi 6ix9ine to a whole new level.

Recall that last week, after 6ix9ine announced that he would be going live on Instagram, Meek tweeted diss at him, saying: “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim.”

Meek even tried to justify his hate for 6ix9ine by dragging in the ghost of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, saying: “Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

Well, 6ix9ine has since broken both Instagram Live and YouTube records, and during his live session, mocked Meek, saying: “If a rat came home and did more numbers than me, I would be mad too.”

Now, Meek is out there on Twitter, at 2am EST, making dangerous threats; he really is having sleepless nights over 6ix9ine.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me,” he tweeted, adding, “I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars… I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol.”

He continued: “Nip got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in!”

