Meek Mill Threatened With Arrest at Las Vegas Hotel

Meek Mill has taken to his Instagram to expose a Las Vegas hotel after they denied him entrance.

According to the rapper, he has no idea why the was not allowed to enter into the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel. TMZ adds that he arrived at the establishment Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. local time to see a Mustard concert; however, hotel security informed him that he was not allowed on the premises, and that if he tried to enter, he would be arrested.

“Here’s the deal. You’re on private property,” a Cosmopolitan employee told Meek. “At this time, with the information that we have, we’re refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that.”

Meek then asked the guard why they had threatened him with an arrest, and questioned the reasoning behind the ban. To which the employee’s replied: “We have the right to do that.”

Meek then posted a video of the exchange on Instagram, with a caption in which he accused the hotel/casino of “extreme racism.”

“Some of these casinos have a bunch of [tactics] to keep the level of blacks down … but love to take our money!” he wrote. “This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me […]”

See his post below: