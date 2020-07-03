Meek Mill Sued For Allegedly Stealing Lyrics For Songs His Two Songs

Meek Mill has been dragged to court for allegedly jacking two songs from another artist and passing them off as his own.

According to Bossip, Dream Rich Entertainment filed suit against the rapper’s record label Dream Chasers and its parent company Atlantic Records for civil conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. Dream Rich claims Meek stole their copyrighted work “Cold Hearted II” and “100 Summers” and used them on his 2018 album Championships.

The suit added that one of the company’s contracted songwriters penned the two songs in early 2018 and alleges Meek later had “access” to the copywritten works and stole them. Dream Rich also claims the Philadelphia rapper has been ignoring their attempts to contact him. They’re looking for at least $75,000 for each alleged infraction, which equates to more than $300,000.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

