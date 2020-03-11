Meek Mill Shares Video of Police Searching His Private Jet

Meek Mill took to his Instagram to post a video of a police stop-and-search on his private for the second time in a space of one week.

Last weekend, the rapper revealed they were searched in Miami last weekend and he accused law enforcement of racial profiling and for searching his property without (an apparent) reason.

“How many times we gotta be searched being black, man?” he asks. “I be telling them, ‘The least y’all could do is give us an explanation for being searched.’ Y’all already know we black, we be getting searched too much. All this shit, all our bags and shit got laid out.”

He added, “We just landed in Miami to pick up food and gas and they making us take all our bags off.”

Now, he has been searched again and he suggests that someone is behind this haunting.

