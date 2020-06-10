Meek Mill Revealed He Dropped Out in 10th Grade to Chase His Dreams Instead of the American Dream

Meek Mill is spitting some cold, hard facts.

The Philadephia rapper who has been in the forefront in the fight for prison reform and other issues of racial inequality, took to Twitter to share how he dropped out of school in the 10th grade to chase his dreams considering that the American dream did not make much sense to his poverty-laden reality.

He however made it known that he was not advocating for no formal education but rather his own reality had him educate himself as he got caught in the system.

