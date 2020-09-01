Meek Mill Reveals His Soulmate is One of Brandy or Monica

Looks like Meek Mill’s search for a soulmate has about ended given his most recent revealation.

The Philly rapper who recently revealed that he had parted ways with his former girlfriend and baby mama, Milano, stated that his new love interest will be either one of Monica Denise or Brandy Norwood.

Meek Mill made the statement during the Verzuz battle that went down between Monica and Brandy in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

While the Verzuz battle was going on, he left the comment;

“I know my soulmate in here somewhere”.

Well, who do you think Meek Mill’s heart us set on? Brandy Norwood or Monica Denise?

