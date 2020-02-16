Meek Mill had a lot to say about those who recently criticised him, and folks think he is targeting 50 Cent who recently spoke about him in the media.

Meek hopped on his Tweet to rant about how some unnamed individuals recently criticised him. “It’s not a coincidence all these people bringing my name up at once lol,” he wrote, before suggesting the hate stemmed from jealousy. “I been moving too right and certain people not feeling it because most of these guys can’t get in the room! I been outside for years in the field!!! Now I’m helping changing laws now and freeing people.”

Well, fans quickly noted that the message came just days after 50 Cent spoke about him and his beef with Drake on The Breakfast Club.

Here’s what 50 Cent:

Well, could Meek make his diss clearer? See his tweet below:

