Meek Mill actually paid his son $1,000 to eat crickets.

Yes, you read that right.

It is worthy to note that this New York Times article claims crickets are delicacies, which is why many people feel Meek’s action is not child endangerment.

Still, many people have a problem with the idea of a loving father coercing his son into eating insects all for money. Watch the very graphic video below and decide for yourself: