Meek Mill Defends Socialite Who Stole Someone’s Life’s Work, Faces Backlash

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Meek Mill Defends Socialite Who Stole Someone’s Life’s Work, Faces Backlash

Meek Mill put his fingers to another use yesterday when he hopped on Twitter to defend socialite, B. Simone, over allegations that she plagiarized passages of her book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.

In case you missed the drama: Boss Girl Bloggers called out Simone on Saturday (13 June) over the plagiarism. “Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING,” the allegation states.

The screenshots showed the Simone stole the content word for word.

This has since stirred a heated conversation, with a few people protecting Simone from the backlash. And Meek Mill was one of those who think there is no big deal with stealing someone’s work.

“B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off? finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!” he said in a series of tweets.

And when the heat got too much for him, he finally tweeted: “I never even checked what she really did I’m just tired of seeing blacks canceling blacks … they got us ranked in last place already chill with that shit.”

,

Related Posts

Ibidun Ighodalo Planned to Help 40 Families on Her 40th Birthday, TY Bello Reveals

June 15, 2020

Victoria Inyama Calls Out Anita Joseph Over That Marital Rape Video

June 15, 2020

Cardi B Celebrates Her Honours Class of 2020 Award: “Thank you NAIJA!”

June 15, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply