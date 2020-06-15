Meek Mill put his fingers to another use yesterday when he hopped on Twitter to defend socialite, B. Simone, over allegations that she plagiarized passages of her book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.

In case you missed the drama: Boss Girl Bloggers called out Simone on Saturday (13 June) over the plagiarism. “Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING,” the allegation states.

The screenshots showed the Simone stole the content word for word.

Would love for @TheBSimone to STOP taking small content creators’ hardwork and selling it as her own!!! Disgusting. This is not entrepreneurship. This is PLAGIARIZING. pic.twitter.com/CCSQ88A85e — Ell // BossGirlBloggers (@BGbloggers) June 13, 2020

This has since stirred a heated conversation, with a few people protecting Simone from the backlash. And Meek Mill was one of those who think there is no big deal with stealing someone’s work.

“B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off? finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!” he said in a series of tweets.

B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off? finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2020

Niggas rap about selling drugs and a life they didn’t live is that not finessing their own tho? A Louie shirt a stack … a Chanel 5500$ I don’t even think they donate to blacks they number one in our culture … Im just getting confused what we standing for collectively https://t.co/7XfhGEish5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2020

And when the heat got too much for him, he finally tweeted: “I never even checked what she really did I’m just tired of seeing blacks canceling blacks … they got us ranked in last place already chill with that shit.”

I never even checked what she really did I’m just tired of seeing blacks canceling blacks … they got us ranked in last place already chill with that shit https://t.co/YEjZVrqxoO — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2020

