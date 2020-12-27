Meek Mill Considering Moving to Ghana, Wants to Buy Property There

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Meek Mill is looking to put down roots in the motherland continent of Africa and Ghana is his choice country.

The American rapper expressed his desire via a tweet on Saturday, December 26, stating that he doesn’t want the American life to be his only option as the odds are stacked against Blacks there.

Meek Mill announced that he was looking for a nice property and asked how he would go about making that purchase as he wants to feel that ‘experience with my family as another option in life!

