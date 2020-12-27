Meek Mill Considering Moving to Ghana, Wants to Buy Property There

Meek Mill is looking to put down roots in the motherland continent of Africa and Ghana is his choice country.

The American rapper expressed his desire via a tweet on Saturday, December 26, stating that he doesn’t want the American life to be his only option as the odds are stacked against Blacks there.

Meek Mill announced that he was looking for a nice property and asked how he would go about making that purchase as he wants to feel that ‘experience with my family as another option in life!

I want to buy a property in Ghana where do I start? A nice house ..I need to feel that experience With my family as another option in life! I don’t wanna dedicate my whole life to the American lifestyle I been living.. the odds are too stacked against us it feels like! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

