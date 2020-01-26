Meek Mill Caught Arguing With Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Kenneth Petty

Meek Mill Caught Arguing With Nicki Minaj and Her Husband Kenneth Petty

So recently, Meek Mill was caught on tape arguing with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, and the whole drama was a mess.

According to TMZ, Meek Mill ran into the couple in a store in West Hollywood yesterday. It was unclear why Meek followed them to the store, but the trio could be seen yelling and name-calling, and Meek was escorted out of the store by his security team and some of the people who work at the store.

TMZ adds that it appears as though Kenneth and Meek were fighting over Nicki and that Nicki was yelling at Meek Mill about how he can’t get over her.

See the video here:

