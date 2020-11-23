Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title

Daniil Medvedev came from behind to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem in a gruelling encounter and win the ATP Finals title in London on Sunday.

The Russian fourth seed was second best for large periods at the empty O2 Arena but found a way back into the contest and prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Medvedev, who beat five-time champion Novak Djokovic and world No 2 Rafael Nadal earlier in the week, is the first player to sweep the top three players in the rankings at the season finale.

The giant Russian, 24, has now won 10 consecutive matches following his title earlier this month at the Paris Masters.

But it is a painful defeat for Thiem, who also lost in the final last year.

“What a match,” said Medvedev. “One of my best victories, two hours and 42 minutes, three sets against an amazing player.

“Dominic, congratulations already for what you achieved in your career. Your name is already in the history of tennis books.

“It is amazing. You won a Grand Slam this year. You are playing unbelievable. I hope we are going to have many more matches to come on the big occasions like this.”

