Medical Student Commits Suicide in Bayelsa

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Medical Student Commits Suicide in Bayelsa

A 300 level medical student of Niger Delta University, NDU, Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, has allegedly committed suicide after failing his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, (MBBS) exams.

Reports say a distraught Ebiweni plunged into Amassoma River in Bayelsa State after flunking the exams.

The deceased allegedly posted some cryptic suicide messages on his WhatsApp status indicating his intention to commit suicide.

A Whatsapp Chat which allegedly transpired between the deceased and a female friend also shows the latter saying his father would see him to be “a useless child” in the wake of the setback.

The school management has not released any official statement to confirm the disheartening report.

,

Related Posts

Two Nigerian Writers make 2019 Caine Prize Shortlist

May 21, 2019

Kidnappers of Dangote Staff Demand N30m Ransom

May 20, 2019

Just In: Naira Marley Remanded for Alleged Credit Card Fraud

May 20, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *