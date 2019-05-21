Medical Student Commits Suicide in Bayelsa

A 300 level medical student of Niger Delta University, NDU, Uzakah Timi Ebiweni, has allegedly committed suicide after failing his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, (MBBS) exams.

Reports say a distraught Ebiweni plunged into Amassoma River in Bayelsa State after flunking the exams.

The deceased allegedly posted some cryptic suicide messages on his WhatsApp status indicating his intention to commit suicide.

A Whatsapp Chat which allegedly transpired between the deceased and a female friend also shows the latter saying his father would see him to be “a useless child” in the wake of the setback.

The school management has not released any official statement to confirm the disheartening report.