Media Personality Funke Fatai Tells Why She Engages in Threesomes

Funke Fatai will do anything to keep a man.

The media personality took to her Twitter yesterday to reveal that she often engages in threesomes with her boyfriend because, according to her, she couldn’t possibly wrap her mind around the idea of her man being in an exclusive relationship with her.

“I’m one of those people who won’t subject my man to the same p*ssy the whole year. So when I’m in a relationship, every once in a while I offer my man a 3some with d female of MY choice,” she wrote.

And she used a weird analogy to rationalise her decision: “Pizza is nice, but not everyday. Once in a while let d poor guy have some chicken or shrimp.”

See her post below:

I'm one of those people who won't subject my man to the same p*ssy the whole year. So when I'm in a relationship, every once in a while I offer my man a 3some with d female of MY choice. Pizza is nice, but not everyday. Once in a while let d poor guy have some chicken or shrimp. — Funke Fatai ❤️ #Bbnaija (@phunky___) March 5, 2020