Media Personality Bolanle Olukanni Survives Horrifying Car Crash

Bolanle Olukanni is thankful.

The media personality took to her Instagram today to announce that she recently survived a horrifying car crash which saw her car somersaulting multiple times. And thankfully, she came out of it without a scratch.

She said:

Upper Sunday I was in a life threatening accident with six other people.

I came out without a single scratch. Not one part of my body was affected, no injuries, no minor scratches or cuts . I came out like nothing happened. I can’t explain what it means to me to be sitting here completely whole and healthy after that accident .

A few things I can guarantee is that God is a miracle worker. As the car somersaulted I remember thinking to myself how is this happening to me, why is this happening BUT I also remember feeling like I was being carried, as not one part of my body felt the effects of the car tumbling.

As I pulled myself out of the car after it came to a stop from the somersaulting. I stood on the highway in complete shock asking how did I survive it .

The most interesting thing is moments before the accident I felt the spirit within me say you will give a testimony in two weeks . I didn’t understand. Moments later the accident happened. I am giving my testimony in church this Sunday 💥💥💥💥 ( it will be two weeks exactly to the accident) I am eternally thankful to God for what he did for me and the six other people in the car.

I can’t explain the level of this miracle . There were Trailers on the road all around us , not one of them hit us as we swerved from left to right on the road .There was no other accident on account of us . I am thankful because Gods mercy said NO to what could have happened to all 7 of us in the car.

When I was a child my mummy used to make me read Pslam 121 almost everyday. The other day, it popped into my mind and I went to read It. I got chills as I realized this prayer and confession that I had said almost everyday for years was the truth in my life . “He who keeps watch over you, neither sleeps nor slumbers.

The Lord watches over you— the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” 2019 is the year of miracles . I pray God will continue to keep us and watch us . #Thankful