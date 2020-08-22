Media Girl, Shade Ladipo Disses Kemi Olunloyo, Calls Her a Bully

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Media Girl, Shade Ladipo Disses Kemi Olunloyo, Calls Her a Bully

Shade Ladipo is well over the antics of self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo and her constant bullying of singer Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland Avril.

The media girl and events compere dissed Olunloyo on her Instagram story after the latter’s most recent threat to release a sex tape of Peruzzi and Chioma.

Shade Ladipo insinuated that Kemi Olunloyo is money hungry and if only Chioma would drop as little as $1000, the story would change.

She advised the older woman to fix her bitter heart,  fix her sad life and leave these children alone.

, , ,

Related Posts

Sonia Morales is a Brat and a Baby Girl not at all a Strong Woman

August 22, 2020

#BBNaija Nengi’s Twitter Calls Out Ubi Franklin for Slut-Shaming Her

August 22, 2020

Ubi Franklin Apologises for Slut-Shaming #BBNaija Star Nengi

August 22, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply