Media Girl, Shade Ladipo Disses Kemi Olunloyo, Calls Her a Bully

Shade Ladipo is well over the antics of self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo and her constant bullying of singer Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland Avril.

The media girl and events compere dissed Olunloyo on her Instagram story after the latter’s most recent threat to release a sex tape of Peruzzi and Chioma.

Shade Ladipo insinuated that Kemi Olunloyo is money hungry and if only Chioma would drop as little as $1000, the story would change.

She advised the older woman to fix her bitter heart, fix her sad life and leave these children alone.

