McGregor to fight Pacuiao in Middle East blockbuster

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says he is coming out of retirement for a boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

The 32-year-old former two-weight UFC champion retired in June for the third time in four years.

He returned to face Floyd Mayweather in his first professional boxing match in 2017 and now says he will meet eight-weight world champion Pacquiao, 41.

“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” McGregor said.

Earlier on Thursday, McGregor posted a video on Instagram of himself shadow boxing in a ring.

McGregor’s last fight was a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January, which gave him a 22-4 record in mixed martial arts.

Filipino Pacquiao last stepped into the ring in July 2019, outclassing Keith Thurman to take his boxing record to 62-7, with two draws.

