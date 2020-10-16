McGregor returns to take on Poirier

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says he has accepted a date to fight American Dustin Poirier in Texas next year.

The former two-weight UFC champion, 32, returns to the Octagon after announcing his third retirement in June.

But he has been openly negotiating with UFC chief Dana White about a return to action and said in a tweet that the bout will be on 23 January.

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on!” he said. “My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper style!”

McGregor said he wants the fight place to take place at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium stadium because of his relationship with owner Jerry Jones.

“Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans,” he added.

Poirier, 31, responded to McGregor’s tweet, saying: “Close to home for me on my birthday weekend! What weight?”

McGregor’s last fight was a 40-second knockout win over Texan Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January – which took his record to 22-4 record in mixed martial arts.

