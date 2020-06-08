McGregor retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from fighting, making it the third time he would quit the Octagon four years.

Ireland’s former two-weight UFC champion, 31, has a record of 22 wins and four defeats in a glittering career.

His last fight, in January 2020, saw him beat American fan favourite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

He has previously announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019 before twice returning to the octagon.

McGregor also crossed over to boxing, losing to former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Taking to Twitter Sunday, he said;

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

He later told ESPN he was “bored of the game”.

McGregor added: “The game just does not excite me, and that’s that. All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening.

“I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

Speaking after UFC 250 in Las Vegas on Saturday, the organisation’s president Dana White said he had not been given advance warning of McGregor’s announcement.

“One of my people grabbed me and showed it to me on social media – that’s Conor, that’s how Conor works and does things,” said White.

“Conor McGregor’s not going to need some money any time soon. He loves the fight, he’s passionate about it and he has an incredible fighter IQ. But whatever his reason is, when you say you want to retire, don’t worry about it. Do your thing, man.”

