McGregor donates €1m to fight coronavirus

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has pledged one million euros worth of personal protective equipment for hospitals in his native Ireland.

This was disclosed in a private twitter exchange with Irish Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, published by McGregor.

In the chat, the UFC star said he planned to buy the equipment on Wednesday before distributing it around hospitals in Dublin.

It comes a day after the Dublin native, 31, called for the government to fight back against the coronavirus by introducing an immediate lockdown.

“Today I am purchasing myself, one million euros worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the region,” he said in a lengthy response to Minister Donohue.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

The BBC reports that the minister may have initiated the conversation with McGregor after the fighter’s passionate video on Tuesday, and asked him to convey the importance of social distancing to his considerable social media following.

After Tuesday’s figures were reported, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland stood at 1,329.