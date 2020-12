Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo is a proud father as his daughter, Nofisat just bagged a nursing degree from Georgia Southern University.

The national chairman for the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) celebrated his daughter’s academic feat on his Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the graduant in her gown, MC Oluomo noted be was very proud of Nofisat as he prayed for continued blessings for the newly licensed health worker.

