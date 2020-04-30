MC Oluomo Loses Mum, Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo

MC Oluomo is in mourning.

The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), whose real name is Musiliu Akinsanya, has taken to his Instagram to announce the passing of his mother, Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo.

According to him, his mother will be buried today according to religious rites, and while he appreciates the warm responses from friends and wellwishers, he has discouraged people from attending the burial because of the ban placed on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

