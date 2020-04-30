MC Oluomo Loses Mum, Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo

MC Oluomo is in mourning.
The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), whose real name is Musiliu Akinsanya, has taken to his Instagram to announce the passing of his mother, Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo.
According to him, his mother will be buried today according to religious rites, and while he appreciates the warm responses from friends and wellwishers, he has discouraged people from attending the burial because of the ban placed on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
See his post below:
“Innalilah wahina ilaehi rojiun” Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo mother of the Chairman, NURTW Lagos State Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya *MC Oluomo* has passed away early dis morning. The aged woman who was Muslim until her death passed away peacefully in her residence located at NNPC She will be buried today in line with Islamic rites at her residence. The members of the family however appreciate everyone that has been calling to condole with the family since the news filter out. They appreciate their concern and uses this avenue to inform them that the burial will be attended strictly by family members Only. We appreciate and understand that there are so many people who would have loved to pay their last respect to our late Mother Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo but will be unable to do so due to the present ban on large gatherings. Please no visitation is allow for now, phone call or text messages will be appreciated. Thanks for your understanding and Cooperation. May Allah accepts her soul. Signed : MC OLUOMO MEDIA AND PUBLICITY TEAM