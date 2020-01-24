MC Oluomo flaunts wife’s latest duplex [Photos]

Celebrated boss of Lagos National Union of Road Transport Workers, MC Oluomo has shared pictures showing the new house his wife built.

After the completion of the new house, Oluomo took to Instagram to celebrate her.

He wrote:

“Alhamdulilai,

“Please join me to celebrate with my wife Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya for this beautiful House Warming.

“May Almighty Allah shower his blessings all over this house, convert this mere brick and mortar into your dwelling place.

“May this house be filled with generous hands and welcoming smiles

“Smiles that a capable of melting every trouble away, Spread warmth and serenity all over the house

“May this love touch every family and friend that sets foot in this house

“Bless this house and make it home of prosperity and peace. Amen.

See photos below: