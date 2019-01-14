‘MC Oluomo Back in Oshodi’ – Kokozaria

Mc Oluomo, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, is reportedly back to Oshodi after being stabbed at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress campaign last week.

This was disclosed by his close friend and die-hard fan, Zargarza better known as Kokozaria via his Instagram page.

Kokozaria, who refers to MC Oluomo as his boss, has been sharing updates of his recovery since the stabbing incident.

He wrote: “I thank God for all what he has done in our life and Ooshodi Good morning all my fans out there here and abroad.

“God will continue to luv u all and for enemies just wanna tell you that my boss is back to Oshodi nothing happened to him he they kampe.

“For the bad rumours over my boss it a lie all ur rumours are fake Olorun ju eda lo nothing do our boss Mc Oluomo Oshodi will be state chairman soon daz his post he is there already nothing can stop him.

“Still, me koko zaria American boy money stop nonsense, Haters and beefers go and die.”

No fewer than nine people were reportedly injured during the APC rally, including three journalists who sustained gunshot injuries.

The state police command made a dozen arrests in the wake of the incident.