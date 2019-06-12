Mc Galaxy Claims He Staged Nude Photo Scandal With Actress Etinosa

Mc Galaxy wants you all to believe he staged the nude photo scandal with actress Etinosa Idemudia.

Recall that the drama started in March, after Mc Galaxy went live on Instagram to promote his latest song, and one of those who called in was Etinosa, who seemingly was inebriated. She announced that she was going to strip for him and undid her shirt, and when he said he was going to end the call, she threatened to “cut you off in life” if he dared.

Her video triggered mixed reactions: while some blamed the singer for streaming a nude woman just days Toyin Abraham called him out for pulling a similar gimmick, others sided with him, their reason being that Etinosa planned it all.

The actress addressed the scandal later, claiming she had a lot to deal with mentally, which was what led to the breakdown. “I made a mistake I wish I never did,” she wrote, adding, “This big blunder and I will like to move on.”

Well, Mc Galaxy now claims it was all staged. Watch him below: