Mc Galaxy Announces His N3m Gift to Ubi Franklin on Instagram

Mc Galaxy wants you all to know he’s just gifted Ubi Franklin a cheque of N3 million.

The singer made the loud announcement in a post in which he claimed this was a ‘thank you’ to Franklin who helped him out years ago.

He wrote:

”This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent, because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg

