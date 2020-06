Mc Fish Celebrates Third Year Anniversary with Anita Joseph with One-of-a-kind Mesage

Wow! Who knew it’s been three years since Fisayo Olagunju aka Mc Fish and Anita Joseph got together?

The comedian took to social media to celebrate his relationship with his leading lady and actress in a one-of-a-kind post.

Sharing a picture of the duo, he wrote;

“I looked at my calendar and it read 8th of June 2020 , it only reminded me that I met this wonderful, funny and amazing woman @anitajoseph8 3 years ago .

“A lot of people think I met u a year ago and we just met blah blah blah ….. πŸ™„ but it actually been three years 😁😁….. 3 years of loving u

“3 years of F***KING you

3 years of adoring you

3 years of supporting you

3 years of being YOUR KING

3 years of FILLING YOUR TANK . .

@anitajoseph8 I love you and I cherish you πŸ˜πŸ˜πŸ’‹πŸ’‹..

We don’t even need to talk to much on how we are chopping life …………….πŸ˜πŸ˜πŸ’―πŸ’―

Jeun lo iyawo mi πŸ™ŒπŸ™ŒπŸ™ŒπŸ™Œ”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook