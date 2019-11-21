MBGN Nyekachi Douglas Spotted in London for Miss World 2019 Competition

Nyekachi Douglas is ready to rock the world stage!

The 2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria took to her social media to reveal she has traveled to the United Kingdom to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Miss World pageant holding in London, where she will be joining one hundred and thirty beautiful ladies from all over the world, to contest for the crown.

Silverbird also shared details of the schedule for Miss World 2019.

About her safe landing, the outlet said:

@nyeka_d has just landed in London and ready to show Nigeria 🇳🇬 to the world. P.s she is waiting for her ride to come take her to the hotel so she could meet the other contestants and rest a while.

