Mbappe nets twice as PSG routs Monaco

French superstar Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco 4-1 in a rescheduled game to move eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The two sides had played a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes just three days ago but the reigning French champions completely dominated this encounter.

Mbappe turned in Angel di Maria’s excellent ball to open the scoring before Neymar converted a penalty.

Pablo Sarabia made it 3-0 and, while Tiemoue Bakayoko got one back for Monaco, Mbappe struck again to seal the three points.

The 21-year-old French striker, who played for Monaco from 2015 until 2018, has now scored 13 goals in 14 games, one fewer than Ligue 1 top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco.