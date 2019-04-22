Mbappe Nets Treble in PSG Title Party as Neymar Returns

Kylian Mbappe swept aside Monaco with a hat-trick in a 3-1 win for newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as superstar Neymar returned to action after a 3-month injury layoff.

Mbappe took his league tally for the season to 30 following his treble, which came just hours after PSG were crowned champions for the sixth time in seven years when closest challengers Lille dropped points.

Neymar’s return at the start of the second half replacing Layvin Kurzawa is the cherry on the cake for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who had been without the Brazilian superstar since January 23 with a right foot injury.

Edinson Cavani also returned to action as a second-half substitute, having a late strike correctly ruled out for offside, meaning that PSG’s famed front three are back together following months apart.

Mbappe has thrived in the absence of his strike partners, and gave his side a 2-0 first-half lead with two neat finishes, the first coming in the 15th minute and the second seven minutes before the break after a beautiful pass from Dani Alves.

The World Cup winner then put the three points beyond doubt when he tapped in Alves’s low cross nine minutes after the break.

📊 @KMbappe is the youngest player to ever score 3⃣0⃣ goals or more in a @Ligue1_ENG season 👏👏#PSGASM pic.twitter.com/bujgz6VMKq — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 21, 2019

Aleksandr Golovin rolled home a consolation for the away side, who remain in trouble in 16th place and are only four points away from the relegation play-off spot.

PSG took the field wearing a shirt with a large image of Notre Dame replacing the usual sponsor’s logo. “Notre-Dame” replaced the player names on the back of the shirts in tribute to the iconic Paris cathedral that was damaged in a spectacular blaze last Monday.