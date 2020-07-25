Mbappe injury mars PSG’s French Cup triumph

Neymar scored the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain defeated 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final on Friday, the first competitive fixture in the country since 11 March following the coronavirus pandemic.

But head coach Thomas Tuchel faces an anxious wait over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe ahead of next month’s Champions League quarterfinal after the France star limped off during the first half with a nasty ankle injury.

The French World Cup winner was later seen in the tunnel on crutches.

PSG secured the first of a potential three trophies this summer, added a record-extending 13th French Cup to their list of honours with the League Cup final against Lyon to come next Friday before the resumption of their European campaign in Portugal against high-flying Italians Atalanta.

The final at the Stade de France was the first official match in one of Europe’s top football nations to allow fans to attend since March, albeit in severely restricted numbers with just 2,805 spectators – including President Emmanuel Macron – inside the 80 000-seater venue.

A minute’s applause was held ahead of kick-off for the victims of Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of over 30 000 people in France, and in support of frontline workers.

