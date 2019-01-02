Mbaka Remains Defiant, Seeks Support for Buhari

Controversial priest and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has sought support for President Muhammad Buhari.

Weeks after he was mired in an extortion scandal and barred from making political statements, Mbaka urged Nigerians to pray hard so that the country would overcome what he tagged ‘impending unimaginable difficulty’ in 2019.

The cleric disclosed this on Tuesday during his New Year prophetic message and crossover service, where he said that the type of difficulty the country was going to face was such that has not been “witnessed in its 58 years history.”

The Catholic priest also urged Nigerians to support President Muhammad Buhari to continue his fight against corruption.

Buttressing his point, the clergyman said that at the Catholic Church supports the fight against corruption and that was why she created “prayers against bribery and corruption.”

“A President that is fighting corruption needs to be supported,” he said.