Mbaka disowns prophecy over sack of S/East Governor

Controversial priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has dismissed a media report that he recently prophesied the sack of a South-East Governor before the end of this year.

In a statement Wednesday, Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, described it as “a contumacious falsehood.”

He said: “The allusions made by the mischievous author of the said report to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is a figment of the writer’s imagination. For the records Adoration Ministry Enugu is yet to resume after I suspended the Ministry’s programme since March 2020 following the restrictions that came with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then I have not made any public prophecy of such anywhere but has been immersed in prayers for the healing of the World of the global pandemic and need not be distracted at this point.

“It is a thing of concern that mischief makers, impostors and agent of darkness have continued to use my name to achieve their selfish missions in different media in spite of several warnings. People should be careful of the wrath of God. The ministry has taken this ugly trend seriously and shall liaise with security agencies to fish out the culprits and make them scapegoats.”

Mbaka is famous for making prophesies over political issues, particularly in the south-east.

He stirred controversy last year when he prophesied that Hope Uzodinma would be installed as governor of Imo State after a Supreme Court ruling.

