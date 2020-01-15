‘Mbaka already got hints from Aso Rock’ – Pastor says over Uzodinma ‘prophesy’

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa has described Enugu Catholic priest Revd. Father Ejike Mbaka as a partisan prophet who must have gotten hints about the Supreme Court ruling on Imo State through his regular visit to Aso Rock.

Giwa said that he was not surprised to see the fulfilment of Mbaka’s prediction that Hope Ozodinma who came a distant fourth in the March 2019 election would be declared Imo State governor by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court caused a stir Tuesday when it declared Uzodinma winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, sacking Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP.

Commenting on the matter, Giwa said everybody knows where Mbaka belongs, adding that he must have gotten the hint of the judgement before speaking.

He said,

“When a partisan prophet speaks, we surely know who gives him the hint. This is a concluded deal among them.

“Is it not the same prophet who enters Aso Rock, wining and dining with the president? We know where they all belong. Check my record, I stand by the truth at all times and the truth will eventually prevail in Nigeria.

“Is there any difference between the previous ruling party and the present political party now? Hypocrisy is everywhere!

“May God deliver His people from the wicked and He shall let the righteous rule the nation, Nigeria.”

Giwa, while expressing concern on the political and economic issues of the country, wondered why some politicians would deliberately stress Nigerians out.

“Why are they causing pain on the people? Why are they happy when others are sad?

“God hates injustice, He hates oppression. I advise those who enjoy inflicting pain on the people to stop, henceforth.

“If they fail to repent, God will expose and put them to shame and scatter their bones.

“He who mocks the poor taunts his Maker; He who rejoices calamity will not go unpunished, according to Proverbs 17:5,” says Giwa.