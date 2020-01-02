Mbaka again: Enugu Priest resumes controversial prophecies

Controversial Enugu priest Fr. Ejike Mbaka has predicted ‘shocking events’ for the year 2020.

Mbaka, during his passover ministration, said: “Many things will happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen; but all will be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all that will happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Imo people have suffered (but) God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.”

The cleric predicted that the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, Hope Uzodinma, will be governor.

He said: “He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land. A new leadership that will break barriers, and there will be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma, and empower him to spiritually take over. How, I do not know.

“Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message; if I say Hope, you can say hopeless, but do not fight me. I am saying this in respect of those who may want to come after me because of the message. If you do that, the God of Moses, Elijah and Elisha will deal with you. I am only a messenger of God.”

The incumbent governor, Emeka Ihedioha, is of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mbaka, who could not explain how the revelation would manifest, controversially declared that ‘no prophesy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass’.

The embattled priest advised those who might find the message unpalatable not to come after him, warning that such would attract the wrath of the Holy Spirit.