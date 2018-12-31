Mayweather Wins $9m Exhibition Fight in First Round

Floyd Mayweather knocked down Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the first round as he beat the Japanese kickboxer in an exhibition match New Year’s Eve worth a reported $9m.

American superstar Mayweather, 41, was smiling during the short-lived contest in Tokyo as he floored the 20-year-old with ease.

The fight, scheduled for three three-minute rounds, ended with Nasukawa in tears as his team threw in the towel.

“It was all about entertainment – we had a lot of fun,” said Mayweather, who beat UFC’s Conor McGregor in a boxing match in August 2017.

“They wanted this to happen in Japan, so I said ‘why not?'”

Both fighters were undefeated coming into the much-criticised contest, which had Mayweather carrying a 4kg (9lb) weight advantage and was delayed by several hours.

And after beating Nasukawa in the exhibition match, five-weight world champion insisted: “I’m still undefeated; Tenshin is still undefeated. Tenshin is a true champion and a hell of a fighter.”

Addressing the Japanese fighter, he added: “Hold your head up high.

“I want the fans around the world to support Tenshin, he’s a great guy and a great champion.”