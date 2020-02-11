Mayweather v Pacquiao II is on

American Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has not ruled out further talks with Manny Pacquiao over a potential money-spinning encounter, World Boxing News reports.

Recent reports stating Pacquiao was no longer in the running have now been denied by advisor Sean Gibbons.

The MP Promotions President has outlined he was recently misquoted. “That was printed wrong,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

“What I said was, ‘Floyd said he is coming back. Floyd has said I am retired’. “But it’s up to Floyd so people need to call Floyd.”

Pushed to elaborate, Gibbons simply replied: “Call Floyd.”

Mayweather announced in late 2019 his plans to fight twice in the coming year, with one collaboration set to go down with UFC boss Dana White. Instantly, rumors of Mayweather fighting Manny Pacquiao again surfaced, even culminating in a massive bid from Saudi Arabia to stage the contest.

As WBN reported, Saudi investors were highly interested in capitalizing on the success they enjoyed staging Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr 2.

Without a fight since July, Pacquiao went through his Senatorial duties before the holiday period but is usually taking steps to arrange his first outing of the year by now.

A new stadium in Las Vegas is opening in August. If Mayweather intends to be the first to open it, Pacquiao could face a longer wait to find out if a return can be made.

For now, fingers remain crossed…