Mayweather tops Messi, Ronaldo on Forbes list of highest-earning athletes of the decade

Forbes Magazine has released a mega rich list detailing the top ten highest-paid athletes of the decade from 2010-2019, and unsurprisingly, boxer Floyd Mayweather came up tops.

The ranking totals up all earnings from the world’s biggest sports stars over the past ten years and Mayweather topped the list after netting a staggering $915 million.

The former five-weight world champion boxer only had 10 bouts in that period, but earned almost £90m more than runner-up football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo ($800m) and Lionel Messi ($750m) who feature not too far behind.

There are also stars from the worlds of golf, tennis, basketball and Formula 1 further down the ranking.

LeBron James ($680m) and Roger Federer ($640m) also made up the top five. Mayweather’s rival and Filipino legend, Manny Pacquiao ranked eighth in the list.

Mayweather responded to the news by sending a message to his fellow athletes.

“Congratulations to every athlete on this list!” he wrote on Twitter.

He added:

“First I want to congratulate every other athlete on this list and second I am honored to have accomplished such record breaking numbers.

“No disrespect to anyone but I did these numbers really in 5 years due to a couple of layoffs and with NO endorsements. I never wanted an endorsement deal from anyone because my vision was always to be my own boss and have no obligations to anyone.

“So I started my own promotion company and own brand (TMT) in which we are continuing to grow and soon will be the endorsers. You can say what you want about Floyd Mayweather but the numbers and accolades don’t lie.

“This is truly about hard work and dedication and knowing your worth.”

Check out the top 10 below:

10. Lewis Hamilton – $400m

9. Kevin Durant – $425m

8. Manny Pacquiao – $435m

7. Phil Mickelson – $480m

6. Tiger Woods – $615m

5. Roger Federer – $640m

4. LeBron James – $680m

3. Lionel Messi – $750m

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – $800m

1. Floyd Mayweather – $915m