Mayweather splashes on Bentley, Rolls, after gifting daughter G-Wagon [Photos]

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather isn’t slowing down on his love for cars anytime soon, as he recently showed off on social media after splurging £140,000 (N65.6 million) for his daughter Lyanna for Christmas.

But that’s not all, as bare 24 hours after, the retired pugilist gifts himself a 2020 Bentley and Rolls Royce.

The boxer, who teased a possible return to the ring last month, gave the 19-year-old a Mercedes-Benz G63, as revealed by a post on his Instagram page.

Lyanna shared a photo of the new ride on her IG story and wrote:

“Omg! Omg! Omg! Thank you so much dad!,” she said, expressing her shock at the Christmas present.

She is the eldest of Mayweather’s four children, ahead of Zion, Koraun and Jirah.

Just when fans are still busy debating the luxurious car the boxer gifted his teenage daughter, he took to his verified IG page on Christmas day to share photos of the new cars he is gifting himself – the new 2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner and 2020 white Rolls Royce Cullinan truck.

He captioned:

“Gift to myself…the new 2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner.”

With the black 2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan truck already in his garage, the boxer thought it is best to add the white of the 2020 model to his fleet of lush cars.

In another post where he shared a video of the Rolls Royce, Mayweather captioned:

“Another gift to myself! Since I already have a black 2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan truck, it’s only right to gift myself with a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan truck for Miami.”

‘Money’ Mayweather is known to show off his vast fortunes before in posts on social media and via extravagant gifts for friends and family.

He also has a particular fondness for sleek wheels – in his personal garage there is believed to be five Rolls Royce’s which total £2 million in value.