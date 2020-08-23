Mayweather offers to train Wilder ahead of Fury trilogy

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has offered to train former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder ahead of his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder and Fury are set to do battle for a third time after the Gypsy King scored a devastating seventh round knockout win in Las Vegas earlier this year

Wilder was enraged after the bout was stopped by one of his trainers, Mark Breland, as he threw in the towel to stop his fighter taking a beating from the Gyspy King.

The Bronze Bomber has triggered a rematch clause and the pair must fight before February 2021, with the WBC ordering Fury to defend his belt against countryman Dillian Whyte by that deadline.

And Mayweather believes that with his help, the Bronze Bomber can win back his title against Fury.

During a Q&A session on his UK tour, Mayweather, who is now retired, offered to help Wilder prepare for the trilogy, and said: “If I train him. If I train him I can teach him how to win.”

Mayweather has been supportive of the former heavyweight champion in the past, and offered his condolences when Wilder suffered his first career defeat back in February.

He tweeted after the bout: “Win, Lose or Draw…. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all.

“No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

