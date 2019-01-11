Mayowa Nicholas & Davidson Obennebo Spotted at the Moschino 2019 Pre-fall Show

Mayowa Nicholas and Davidson Obennebo met backstage in Rome at the Moschino Men’s and Women’s Pre-fall 2019 show, Bellanaija is reporting.

Recall that the models won the Elite Model Look Nigeria contest in 2014 and 2016 respectively, and both have since gone and done big things. They have worked with top designers, landed prestigious campaigns, and walked the most-talked-about runways.

Now, the duo met in Rome for Moschino’s themed show, “Moschino Roma”, which reportedly was inspired by the characters of Federico Fellini’s films including Satyricon, 8 ½, Casanova, Roma, and La Dolce Vita.

Models walked down the runway adorned with jewels, tarnished metallic gold embroidery, high wigs and other dramatic props that stayed true to the aesthetic of the collection.

Check out Mayowa and Davidson’s photos from the show: