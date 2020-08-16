mayorkun

Mayorkun Tells How He Treats Folks Who Show Up at His House Without Notifying Him

Mayorkun will drag you if you show up at his doorsteps without his permission.

The singer took to his Instagram Live to speak passionately about how he feels about people who like to pop up at his house like they owned it, and although he did not reveal who it was that got him so mad, he noted that such attitude is very disrespectful.

“You people that come to people’s houses without informing them are disrespectful, and you will be treated as a disrespectful fuck,” he said.

And he further captured the video: “We go disrespect you o!”

See his post here or below:

