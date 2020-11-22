Mayorkun Berates Fan Who Compared Him to Olamide

Mayorkun is not down to start a war of superiority especially with fellow musician band colleague, Olamide.

The DMW signee and rave of the moment was quick to berate a fan who tried to pit him against the YBNL boss.

The fan had shared 3 pictures basically summed up as – Mayorkun is greater than Olamide which did not bode well for the ‘Betty Butter’ crooner.

In response, Mayorkun shut down any potential beef before it had the opportunity to become a thing and admonished the fan never to do that again.

“DON’T DO THIS, EVER AGAIN, BIKO”, he responded.

DONT DO THIS, EVER AGAIN, BIKO ❤️ https://t.co/pqSW5Rg414 — MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) November 21, 2020

