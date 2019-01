Mayorkun and Peruzzi have been billed to headline a concert in London this February.

While Mayorkun will be performing his hit singles, such as Mama, Bobo, Eleko and Red Handed; Peruzzi will entertain the crowd with his songs which include, Amaka, Twisted, Majesty and Champion Lover.

The concert holds on Saturday 2nd Feb 2019 at the Revolution Leadenhall in London.

Some of the DJ who will be performing that night, too, include:

☆DJ ERA

☆DJ BAYO

☆DJ SLICK

☆DJ TIINY

☆DJ SOMBODI